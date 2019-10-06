Government 6.10.2019 11:21 am

Citizen reporter
184 health department staff caught doing private business with government – DA

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and health MEC Bandile Masuku inspect X-rays during a visit to Sebokeng Hospital, 1 August 2019. Picture: Veli Nhlapo/Gallo Images

Jack Bloom has called for workers to be strongly disciplined for their alleged conflicts of interest in a department racked by corruption scandals.

DA Gauteng legislature member Jack Bloom said in a statement on Sunday that 184 staff working for the Gauteng Health Department (GHD) also had their own private businesses dealing with government departments, including the GHD.

This was revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply to Bloom’s questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

These employees had been identified by the Gauteng Audit Service and the Auditor General’s 2018/19 Report.

“They are involved in a wide range of businesses, including medical supplies, food, events management, health publishing, emergency care, security and funeral services.”

He said it was not known how many GHD staff got business from the department itself.

According to Masuku, “a detailed report has been requested from the head of department”.

“A deadline of Monday the 14th October has been given. Once the information has been provided it will be forwarded to the legislature,” said Masuku.

Bloom expressed concern that it had taken so long to uncover employees doing business with their own department.

“This is highly irregular in a department that has suffered many corruption scandals.”

He called for strict discipline to be meted out to staff who were caught out in the matter.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

