Government has been ‘analysing’ Enterprise Propeller findings for two years – DA

Nearly two years after an investigation was conducted and concluded into allegations of irregularities in the township modernisation and revitalisation programme of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP), executive authority in government is “still in the process of analysing the report”.

This is according to DA legislature member in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, who said this was revealed in the annual report for the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller for 2018/19.

“According to the report, the investigation was commissioned by the executive authority.”