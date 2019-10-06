Government has been ‘analysing’ Enterprise Propeller findings for two years – DA

Nearly two years after an investigation was conducted and concluded into allegations of irregularities in the township modernisation and revitalisation programme of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP), executive authority in government is “still in the process of analysing the report”.
This is according to DA legislature member in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, who said this was revealed in the annual report for the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller for 2018/19.
“According to the report, the investigation was commissioned by the executive authority.”
The township modernisation and revitalisation programme was important because it provided support to small business enterprises, which enabled them to create sustainable and profitable enterprises. This in turn helped to create work opportunities for those living in townships, especially the youth, said Bloom.
“In addition, it also helps to grow the economy by bringing township business into the broader economy.”
The investigation was concluded on November 15, 2017, and the report was handed over to the executive authority.
“Two years down the line and the executive authority is still in the process of analysing the outcomes and recommendations of the investigation.
“It is unacceptable that it is taking the executive authority this long to analyse and implement consequence management where needed,” added Bloom.
It also meant that any official that may have been implicated in the matter was still working for GEP, he pointed out.
“I will be tabling questions to Premier David Makhura to ascertain exactly how long it will take for the report to be analysed and what steps are being taken to remedy the situation.”
(Edited by Charles Cilliers)
