Zuma cost taxpayers less than two former presidents

More than R59 million has been spent on former presidents and their deputies since the start of the 2016/17 financial year – a bill footed by South African taxpayers.

Jacob Zuma, whose presidency came to an end after his resignation in February 2018, cost taxpayers slightly more than R6.5 million after FW de Klerk’s R5.6 million bill.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe racked up the largest bill at just under R17 million. Motlanthe was president for just under eight months between September 2008 and May 2009 following Thabo Mbeki’s recall.

Over the last three years, R59,472,109.98 has been spent on travel, accommodation and security for the former first citizens and their deputies.

This information was revealed on Wednesday by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in response to a question from DA MP Leon Schreiber.

Mbeki and his spouse have cost taxpayers R13.7 million since the 2016/17 financial year.

Baleka Mbete, who was the deputy president under Motlanthe, cost taxpayers around R5.4 million, while R6.7 million was spent on former deputy president Pumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

