Sussexes to visit Ramaphosa in Pretoria

President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe will on Wednesday receive a courtesy call from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the Presidency has announced.

The meeting follows a courtesy call paid by Ramaphosa on Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace during the President’s working visit to London in April 2018, where he participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

“South Africa and the United Kingdom enjoy strong bilateral relations, covering a range of areas of cooperation linked to the two governments’ respective priorities,” the statement reads.

“The UK was South Africa’s sixth largest global trading partner in 2017, with total trade at R79,5 billion. The UK also remains the key source of long-haul tourism to South Africa.”

The Sussexes earlier on their visit to SA met Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah.

Ramaphosa will on Wednesday evening join the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

