I’m not asking for money, my Facebook account’s been hacked – Jackson Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu’s Facebook account has been hacked, according to spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.

Speaking to News24, Mhlauli said Facebook friends of Mthembu’s had been receiving requests for money through their inbox as well as business offerings in an attempt to extort money from users.

“We are still investigating the hack but we have had a few people saying they have been contacted by the minister via inbox on Facebook.

“These are people who are generally his friends on Facebook contacting us and asking if the minister is asking for money or if the minster had inboxed them,” Mhlauli told News24.

She added that Facebook users received messages from Mthembu’s account asking for an e-wallet transfer with the promise of paying them back later.

There were also messages regarding international business deals which offered people assistance with their business and asking for financial contributions towards a business opportunity.

“Our IT guys are looking into it but we just thought we would put out an alert because it had been a couple of people who have reported that, in the last week or so, [they] were contacted for money,” Mhlauli said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.