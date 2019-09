South Africa and the United States have indicated that they are hoping to strengthen their economic and trade partnership – which is hoped will benefit South Africa’s vision of increased investment and economic growth. The two countries have discussed ways to take advantage of new opportunities presented by the newly established African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. The government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated it saw America’s African Growth and Opportunity Act and the new Prosper Africa initiative as suitable vehicles for new investment. This emerged after the two countries held their tenth annual bilateral forum (ABF) attended by...

South Africa and the United States have indicated that they are hoping to strengthen their economic and trade partnership – which is hoped will benefit South Africa’s vision of increased investment and economic growth.

The two countries have discussed ways to take advantage of new opportunities presented by the newly established African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

The government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated it saw America’s African Growth and Opportunity Act and the new Prosper Africa initiative as suitable vehicles for new investment.

This emerged after the two countries held their tenth annual bilateral forum (ABF) attended by high-level representatives from both countries in Pretoria yesterday.

Areas of cooperation were identified in which the US could contribute to help Ramaphosa in his stated goal of growing the economy, creating jobs and addressing inequality.

At the forum, senior officials discussed current and future cooperation in areas such as economic development, trade and investment, health, basic and higher education, agriculture, energy, water, environment, transportation, science and technology, and safety and security.

In a post-ABF statement, the US embassy said the participants also explored future cooperation in small business development and youth employment. Opportunities were also identified for enhanced cooperation in promoting women’s empowerment and addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

“The forum noted that South Africa and the United States enjoy constructive and productive cooperation in many fields and continue to share mutually beneficial strategic priorities.

“Numerous successes were recorded in areas such as health, trade, education, environment, science and technology, and safety and security,” the statement said.

The ABF was co-chaired by acting Deputy Director-General: Americas and Europe at the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco), Ambassador Ntombizodwa Lallie, and David Young, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States embassy.

The forum is one of three structured bilateral mechanisms between South Africa and the United States and its purpose is to review progress in sectoral cooperation and areas of future cooperation.

Recently the US announced an increase to more than $752 million (R11 billion) in next year’s annual funding for South Africa, from the US President’s Emergency Fund for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

The programme largely supports life-saving antiretroviral treatment.

The meeting agreed on the need to continue close consultation and coordination on the various training and capacity-building initiatives offered by the United States.

“South Africa and the United States reaffirmed their mutual desire for a strengthened partnership that advances shared prosperity, promotes inclusive growth and sustainable development, and encourages human development.

“Both sides agreed to continue to nurture the relationship,” the statement said.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.