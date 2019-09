The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Sekhukhune district municipality of Limpopo wants R213 million of unauthorised expenditure incurred by the municipality in the last financial year referred to the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) for further investigations. The municipality received an unqualified audit opinion from Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu last year and the unauthorised expenditure was referred to by the AG as the only aspect that prevented the municipality from getting a clean audit outcome. Limpopo has 27 district and local municipalities in five regions. But none of the councils received a clean audit last year, including the premier’s office,...

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Sekhukhune district municipality of Limpopo wants R213 million of unauthorised expenditure incurred by the municipality in the last financial year referred to the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) for further investigations.

The municipality received an unqualified audit opinion from Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu last year and the unauthorised expenditure was referred to by the AG as the only aspect that prevented the municipality from getting a clean audit outcome.

Limpopo has 27 district and local municipalities in five regions. But none of the councils received a clean audit last year, including the premier’s office, led by Stanley Mathabatha.

Yesterday, the DA said referring the unauthorised expenditure to MPAC would be a critical first step in holding the implicated officials to account.

A fortnight ago, the district council suspended municipal manager Norah Maseko in connection with the inexplicable expenditure.

The DA welcomed Maseko’s suspension as a step in the right direction, alleging tender irregularities and mismanagement of municipal funds.

The party said Maseko recently authorised the payment of R66.7 million for diesel generators and VIP sanitation projects. Tenders were awarded to 19 service providers for VIP sanitation projects without a bid adjudication process, as provided for in the municipality’s supply chain management policy.

During a council meeting on September 4, Sekhukhune mayor Stanley Ramaila alleged Maseko failed to comply with the supply chain management regulations and violated the provisions of section 114 of the Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act, 2003 (MFMA).

“When mayor Ramaila tabled these allegations to council, all he wanted was to issue a letter of intention to suspend the municipal manager,” said DA council caucus leader Solomon Maila.

“But the DA advised him to refer the allegations to MPAC, a multiparty committee of council charged with the responsibility of investigating unauthorised, irregular or wasteful expenditure in terms of section 32 (2) of the MFMA.”

Municipal spokesperson Willy Mosoma said the DA’s suggestion was receiving attention.

