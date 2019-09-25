City of Ekurhuleni releases statement on drunken officer and accomplices

Over 24 hours since the video of a drunken Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) traffic officer went viral, The City of Ekurhuleni has finally issued a statement.

In the statement shared via social media, the city patted itself on the back for acting swiftly by suspending the officer.

“Preliminary investigations took place that resulted in the suspension of the officer and other accomplices. It is alleged that there are two other officials who defeated the ends of justice and dereliction of duty by aiding the metro traffic officer to escape from the scene without being processed,” read part of the statement.

As a result, the city asserts that the process of taking blood samples, which would then lead to the arrest of the suspect, was never done.

“The City pre-suspended two additional officers, including a supervisor, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings,” added the City.

“We are committed to ensuring that the lives of our communities and their safety is of our paramount importance. We will never allow anyone to drag the good name of our City in the mud. We will fully investigate this matter and whoever is involved will be disciplined following the prescripts of our labour processes. We will not tolerate such behaviour by our metro officers who have a responsibility to protect our people,” said acting executive mayor of Ekurhuleni Lesiba Mpya.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

