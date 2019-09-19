Sekhukhune suspends municipal manager Maseko

Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo suspended municipal manager Norah Maseko during a special council sitting on Tuesday.

This followed allegations that Maseko irregularly awarded several lucrative municipal tenders without following supply-chain management policies.

Internal sources said Maseko has been accused of awarding sanitation projects worth millions of rands to service providers in questionable circumstances. She has also been accused of procuring diesel generators for the municipality in contravention of supply-chain management policies.

The sanitation projects amount to R213 million, while the diesel generators cost R66.7 million.

Both expenditures were questioned by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

Municipality spokesperson Willy Mosoma has confirmed the suspension of Maseko.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Isaac Makofane said the wasteful and irregular expenditure accrued from procurement of six diesel generators and construction of VIP toilets.

He said according to invoices submitted by the council to the DA, one generator was sold for R437,000 and 20 companies were appointed without going through the bidding processes.

Maseko was unavailable to comment.

