Service providers storm Greater Tzaneen council over unpaid invoices

A special council sitting in the Greater Tzaneen local municipality came to an abrupt halt when angry service providers disrupted the meeting in a bid to force the municipality to pay their invoices.

The municipality confirmed yesterday that manager Serapelo Matlala was assaulted.

“Matlala opened a case of common assault at the Tzaneen police station on Friday after he was allegedly assaulted during the fracas,” said municipality spokesperson Nevil Ndlala.

According to Ndlala, a group of people working for a construction company under Tshiamiso Trading CC forcefully entered the council chamber and demanded payment of their invoices.

“The group pointed at the municipal manager and pushed him.”

Realising that his life was in danger, Matlala sought refuge in rooms adjacent to the chamber, where the assault allegedly continued.

Ndlala said the municipality appointed Tshiamiso Trading CC to construct a 5.7km road on February 21 this year. He said the company was expected to tar the gravel road in Mulati village, outside Nkowankowa.

According to Ndlala, the company was appointed at a cost of R26 million.

“We could not pay the company’s invoices because there is currently a contractual impasse between the service provider and the municipality,” he said.

The owner of Tshiamiso Trading CC, Bruce Mhlaba, said employees of subcontracted companies working on the project disrupted the meeting, not his staff.

“I could not pay the subcontractors because the municipality has not paid me. I sent them an invoice for R4.5 million last month, but they have been sending me from pillar to post. Once they pay, I will pay the subcontractors, who will then pay their employees.”

Another angry group stormed a special council sitting at the Sekhukhune district municipality on Tuesday, allegedly demanding payment for services. The group allegedly kicked the door open, putting the meeting in disarray.

Sekhukhune district municipality spokesperson Willy Mosoma confirmed the incident.

