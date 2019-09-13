Government 13.9.2019 06:41 pm

Ramaphosa, four ministers to attend Mugabe’s funeral

News24 Wire
A man carrying a portrait of late former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe makes his way to the Robert Mugabe International Airport where the body of the deceased leader is expected today, on September 11 2019 near Harare. Picture: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

A man carrying a portrait of late former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe makes his way to the Robert Mugabe International Airport where the body of the deceased leader is expected today, on September 11 2019 near Harare. Picture: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Various African leaders are expected to attend his funeral on Saturday, which is expected to be followed by a burial at Heroes’ Acre in Harare.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a delegation made up of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo when he attends the state funeral of former president Robert Mugabe in Harare, Zimababwe, on Saturday.

“The president’s attendance signifies South Africa’s regard and gratitude for the role played by the late former president Mugabe in his capacity as leader of Zimbabwe’s pre-independence liberation movement and as president of the Republic of Zimbabwe in support of South Africa’s struggle against apartheid,” presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Friday.

Mugabe died last week at the age of 95 in a Singaporean hospital.

Various African leaders are expected to attend his funeral on Saturday, which is expected to be followed by a burial at Heroes’ Acre in Harare.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa visits slain taxi driver’s family, vows to keep taxi ranks safe 13.9.2019
Family loses ‘argument’ over where to bury Mugabe 13.9.2019
‘Injured’ Billiat explains participating in Warriors game 13.9.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition