Ramaphosa to miss UN meeting ‘to concentrate on critical issues in the country’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has opted against attending the UN General Assembly later this month in order “to concentrate on critical issues in the country”.

Instead, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor will lead the South African delegation to the 74th meeting of the General Assembly.

According to Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, the president was due to participate in the General Assembly and related global meetings in New York from September 23 to 26.

“This is a time for leadership from across society to mobilise its respective constituencies in support of economic progress and rebuilding the social and moral fabric of society,” said the Presidency in a statement.

Parts of the country have seen the violent looting of businesses in and around Gauteng, xenophobic attacks that have resulted in hundreds of Nigerians opting to pack and leave, together with protest action shining the spotlight on violence against women and children.

Diko said Ramaphosa had decided to remain in South Africa to attend to the implementation of the government’s urgent measures on gender-based violence, the restoration of order and stability in areas affected by public violence as well as oversee initiatives to turn around the economy.

Ramaphosa said he would use the next few weeks to meet with communities and civil society, together with structures of the government, to address concerns and grievances as well as come up with solutions.

“The government is stepping up its own contribution to this collective effort,” the statement added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.