Chester Williams to be given official state funeral – De Lille

Chester Williams will be laid to rest in an official state funeral at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille announced the news at a memorial for the Springbok legend at the University of the Western Cape on Wednesday.

Williams died suddenly from a heart attack last Friday. He was 49.

De Lille said she was a close friend of the Williams family.

“We were great friends. He used to love to make potjiekos and a braai at the same time. He would sit at the braai and play PJ Powers songs, until I asked him to play something else,” De Lille was quoted as saying.

“We’ve lost a legend and an icon, but he has run a good race. He has shown us in the short space of 49 years what he has achieved,” De Lille said.

