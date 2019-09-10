Ramaphosa blunder video was ‘coordinated’ sabotage, claims SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s blunder which was widely shared on social media recently was sabotage, according to a statement from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The flighting of the wrong clip of Ramaphosa’s speech to the nation on the ongoing violence that has been taking place, is alleged by the broadcaster to be an act of sabotage, as those involved in the production activities were all warned to disregard the rehearsal clip where Ramaphosa is seen admitting to having made a mistake.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “The SABC now has strong prima facie evidence indicating that the broadcast of the incorrect clip was a well-considered and coordinated act of sabotage to bring the SABC and consequently the President into disrepute.”

This has resulted in employees involved given an opportunity to make written representations as to why disciplinary steps should not be instituted against them.

“The SABC has received the representations and, after due consideration, the corporation has decided to suspend three permanent employees and unschedule one freelancer. Due process will be followed. The second phase of the investigation into this incident is still under way.

“The SABC will not tolerate any acts or omissions that bring the public broadcaster into disrepute and undermine efforts to eradicate systemic problems of malfeasance and maladministration plaguing the institution”

The broadcaster has apologised to Ramaphosa for airing the wrong footage.

Ramaphosa’s national address video surfaced on social media last week, showing Ramaphosa apologising for making a mistake while tabling issues the country faced, such as gender-based violence and xenophobia.

“These killings have caused great pain and outrage throughout the country because… let’s start again, I made a mistake there,” he says, before starting over.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

