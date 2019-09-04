Government 4.9.2019 05:49 pm

Ambassador Bruce Koloane resigns

Kaunda Selisho
Former chief of protocol Bruce Koloane is pictured at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, 03 July 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Koloane’s admitted to lying about ‘No 1’ to hoodwink officials into allowing the Gupta wedding plane to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

Self-confessed liar and South African Ambassador to The Netherlands Bruce Koloane has reportedly resigned from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).

This was revealed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Naledi Pandor, who had previously indicated in a radio interview that she would consult with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss whether to recall Koloane or not.

She later notified him of her intention to transfer him back to Pretoria where he would be stationed at the Dirco head office, but Koloane chose to resign instead.

Koloane’s name was brought into disrepute after he admitted to lying about “Number One” to hoodwink officials into allowing the Gupta wedding plane to land at Waterkloof airbase.

