Ambassador Bruce Koloane resigns

Self-confessed liar and South African Ambassador to The Netherlands Bruce Koloane has reportedly resigned from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).

This was revealed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Naledi Pandor, who had previously indicated in a radio interview that she would consult with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss whether to recall Koloane or not.

Just in: Minister Pandor reveals that Ambassador Bruce Koloane has resigned from Dirco! She had written to him on August 12 informing him of a decision to transfer him back to PTA. He was supposed to serve a month’s notice as ambassador and be back in SA mid-September. — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 4, 2019

She later notified him of her intention to transfer him back to Pretoria where he would be stationed at the Dirco head office, but Koloane chose to resign instead.

A DA MP asks if there is any truth to news that Bathabile Dlamini will be appointed as an ambassador. Pandor says she doesn’t appoint ambassadors. President will announce at appropriate time. Smiling, she adds: But seeing that I’m smiling I’m sure you know why I’m smiling. ???? — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) September 4, 2019

Koloane’s name was brought into disrepute after he admitted to lying about “Number One” to hoodwink officials into allowing the Gupta wedding plane to land at Waterkloof airbase.

READ NEXT: Is self-confessed liar Bruce Koloane being recalled as ambassador?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.