UPDATE: I will step down, Gumede says

“I listened to the leaders and I respect their decision. I will step down,” eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede told News24.

This after ANC deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte told media during a briefing at the party’s headquarters in Durban that it was decided that the embattled mayor has to step down.

All executive committee councillors in the eThekwini metro who were ordered to resign must vacate their seats, but they will continue as normal councillors, Duarte said.

Senior party members agreed this would be in the best interests of the party and the people of the metro, she added.

Mxolisi Kaunda will probably be sworn in as eThekwini mayor on Thursday.