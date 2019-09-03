Government 3.9.2019 06:00 pm

UPDATE: I will step down, Gumede says

Citizen reporter
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

It appears as if the embattled eThekwini mayor will be able to continue serving in the metro as a normal councillor.

“I listened to the leaders and I respect their decision. I will step down,” eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede told News24.

This after ANC deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte told media during a briefing at the party’s headquarters in Durban that it was decided that the embattled mayor has to step down.

All executive committee councillors in the eThekwini metro who were ordered to resign must vacate their seats, but they will continue as normal councillors, Duarte said.

Senior party members agreed this would be in the best interests of the party and the people of the metro, she added.

Mxolisi Kaunda will probably be sworn in as eThekwini mayor on Thursday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Related Stories
ANC calls on its structures to discuss Mboweni’s economic policy paper 3.9.2019
KZN PEC to meet with top six over arrest of political heads 2.9.2019
Black South Africans explain who they voted for in last poll, and why 2.9.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition