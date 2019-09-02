City of Joburg’s 1,879 in-sourced cleaners start first day of work

Last month, the City announced its in-sourcing programme, saying the cleaners – most of whom are women – would gain from employee benefits such as pension, medical aid, and an increased take-home salary.

“Many of these beneficiaries spoke of their experiences of years of exploitation and neglect, but due to the hard work and dedication of this multiparty government they were able to share their relief and gratitude for the change that finally came,” said Mashaba on Sunday.

He added the cleaners previously earned R3 000 a month, while the City paid around R6 500 per cleaner to the outsource companies they worked for.

The cleaners would now be able to take home more than R4 000 a month after deductions.

“In addition, this in-sourcing initiative will also ensure stable and predictable payment of salaries to these employees – a standard practice that was allegedly sorely missing under their previous employers,” said Mashaba.

In May, the City welcomed 939 security guards into the council’s ranks.

Mashaba said at the time more than 3 700 security guards had been moved off the books of contractors and into the employment of the City since 2018.

