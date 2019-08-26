Government 26.8.2019 07:27 am

Gauteng ANC holds summit on ‘deteriorating state of local government’

News24 Wire
Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaks at the 4th Industrial Revolution SA digital economy summit in Midrand on Friday, July 5, 2019. Picture: Supplied by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaks at the 4th Industrial Revolution SA digital economy summit in Midrand on Friday, July 5, 2019. Picture: Supplied by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

It will also deliberate on the 2017/18 Audit Outcomes report released by the Auditor-General in June.

The ANC in Gauteng is holding a summit on Monday to discuss what it describes as “the deteriorating state of local government”.

The aim of the summit, the party said in a statement, would be to propose measures to keep municipalities focused on what they are supposed to be doing.

Delegates of the summit, themed “Growing Local Government Together”, will discuss the outcomes of the mid-term assessment report of municipal performance for the period 2016 to 2018/9.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is drawn from the ranks of the ANC.

It will also deliberate on the 2017/18 Audit Outcomes report released by the Auditor-General in June.

The party said this painted a worrying picture of the state of local government.

Providing basic services, municipal finances and governance improvement would be on the agenda.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tshwane mayor’s claims about mystery R1bn tender report a ‘blue lie’- ANC 26.8.2019
Western Cape MEC accused of electricity theft hits back at ‘cabal of stinkfluencers’ 23.8.2019
Defiant IFP knifes ANC in no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor 23.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition