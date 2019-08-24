Pay back your bonus, CEO of National Agricultural Marketing Council told

An unauthorised performance bonus of R355,000 paid to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Agricultural Marketing Council, Zama Xalisa, appears to be why former council chairperson Professor Phineas Khazamula Chauke was fired earlier this year.

According to a council document dated April 4, 2019 – signed by Xalisa as acknowledgement of the debt – the performance bonus was a “mistake” as his performance evaluation had not been conducted.

“This letter serves to inform you that you have been incorrectly paid a performance bonus amounting to R355,000 for the 2018-19 financial year.

“The performance bonus is a mistake as your performance evaluation has not been conducted as per section five (5) of your performance agreement,” reads the letter.

It further said Xalisa was liable to repay the amount paid to him.

In May this year, Chauke was fired by former minister Senzeni Zokwana who cited a conflict between Chauke and Xalisa.

Xalisa denied this, saying that Chauke was fired for reasons related to his performance as the chairperson of the council.

However, a letter seen by The Citizen to the minister for the department of agriculture, fisheries and forestry, dated May 21, 2019, said the council’s internal audit system had revealed the need for a forensic investigation into the unlawful payment of the performance bonus to the CEO.

“I must indicate that the former occurs within an environment in which – contrary to our advice – the CEO persisted on being evaluated before the end of the financial year and in contravention of the performance contract and performance management system,” read the letter.

It further said: “The above emanates from his request to be evaluated in March by the deputy chairperson, who appropriately refused. The subsequent evaluation conducted in mid-April 2019 seemed to be fraudulent.”

Xalisa denied any wrongdoing. He said his performance evaluation was eventually done after he had been paid the performance bonus and, therefore, there was no need to pay back the money.

According to Chauke’s letter of termination of services, dated May 20, 2019, the decision to fire him was taken at a special council meeting on April 12, 2019.

Xalisa failed to provide the signed and approved minutes and attendance register for the said meetings, despite numerous requests from The Citizen.

The mandate of the council, a statutory body reporting to the minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, is to provide marketing advisory services to enhance the viability of the agricultural sector.

gcinan@citizen.co.za

