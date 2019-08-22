Ramaphosa in hot seat today over CR17 funding, ethics code

There is no doubt President Cyril Ramaphosa will face his toughest grilling since being elected when he appears in parliament to account for his campaign funding and a violation of the executive ethics code.

In today’s parliamentary question time, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane are expected to demand an accounting for the alleged breach of the executive ethics code regarding a donation by Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson.

But the Congress of the People (Cope) has indicated it may not side with the opposition, instead warning against selective criticism that only focused on the CR17 campaign.

Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem warned against pursuing clarity on only Ramaphosa’s campaign donations while others, like those of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, were ignored.

Bloem claimed the Ramaphosa e-mail leaks had obviously come from the Zuma camp.

“Concentrating on the CR17 leaks and ignoring that the Dlamini-Zuma camp was also secretly funded leading up to the Nasrec presidential campaign, is just not a fair game.

“Cope has a problem with the CR17 leaks being the only ones made public, while those of Dlamini-Zuma remain a big secret. This has the potential to damage the country’s economy,” Bloem said.

Malema could demand names of those who participated in Ramaphosa’s fundraising.

Ramaphosa successfully interdicted Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from publicising the names of the donors.

Maimane initiated the investigation of Bosasa’s R500,000 donation. Ramaphosa first denied the donation, but later confirmed it was for his CR17 campaign.

Maimane is unlikely to let that slide.

