Joburg kick-starts process for R22bn city revamp

The City of Joburg yesterday kick-started a housing revitalisation project set to generate over 11,000 jobs in the construction sector in the inner city.

Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba – along with the MMC for economic development, Leah Knott; MMC for development planning, Reuben Masango; and MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Nico de Jager – joined Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) MD, Helen Botes, at the ceremony to mark the launch of the first four of 84 properties earmarked for redevelopment in the inner city.

The R22 billion project is expected to generate 11,000 direct construction sector jobs.

It is expected to yield about 6,500 units of affordable quality houses with rentals starting from R900 per month with the aim to bring affordable housing to the city’s residents and students.

“What is particularly exciting for me as the mayor of Joburg is the realisation of a dream I had at the beginning of my tenure just under three years ago – the dream of turning the inner city into a construction site. We have 154 buildings out on tender – 84 of which have already been awarded. We have another 70 set to be awarded by the end of September.

“It will create over 12,000 jobs during construction but, more importantly, housing solutions to address our housing backlog,” Mashaba said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.