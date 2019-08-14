KZN Cogta to ensure smooth transition in eThekwini and Msunduzi

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) in KZN has said it would support and ensure that a smooth transition takes place in all the municipalities undergoing reconstitution of office bearers.

This after the ANC in the province announced on Tuesday the recall of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, her counterpart in Msunduzi Themba Njilo, and their respective executive committees (Excos).

The KZN MEC for Cogta, Sipho Hlomuka, assured all citizens that the department had a support plan in place which would facilitate the smooth transition from the outgoing Excos to the incoming one.

Hlomuka said: “As soon as parties have concluded their processes, the department will work with all affected municipalities to reconstitute the councils and facilitate the election of office bearers where necessary. We have already commenced with the support plan for all affected municipalities

“Our main objective as Cogta is to support municipalities and ensure that there is uninterrupted delivery of services and administrative stability in the municipalities. As always, our primary concern is the welfare of municipal residents.”

The MEC said the department would ensure that as the affected municipalities elected new office bearers and established Excos, day-to-day work and the delivery of services would continue undisrupted.

KZN Cogta would continue to work with the newly established structures as soon as they have been inaugurated, Hlomuka said.

“The department’s goal is to ensure that all municipalities start work with immediate effect and begin to respond to the challenges as well as services delivery challenges on the ground.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

