The ‘most useless’ people, led by Ramaphosa and Manuel, came up with NDP – Shivambu

On Tuesday, the National Planning Commission (NPC) briefed President Cyril Ramaphosa “on progress made and challenges encountered since the commencement of this collective’s term in 2015”, a development that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu was unsurprisingly unimpressed with.

Shivambu highlighted the fact that it was this commission which came up with the National Development Plan (NDP), which was launched in 2012.

A long-term plan indicating government’s goals, it is described by the commission as “a plan to unite South Africans, unleash the energies of its citizens, grow an inclusive economy, build capabilities, and enhance the capability of the state and leaders working together to solve complex problems.”

According to Shivambu, the commission was made up of the “most useless group of people”, who produced the NDP back when the commission was chaired by Trevor Manuel, with Ramaphosa serving as his deputy.

“They produced the NDP and none of the objectives are being fulfilled. Unemployment was supposed to be 14% by 2020 but it will be 40%. Every target has been missed,” he said.

The commission was first introduced by former president Jacob Zuma in 2009, with Manuel as its first chair. Ramaphosa was appointed as deputy chair in 2010. Ramaphosa left the commission when he became deputy president of SA, and Manuel is also no longer involved. They were both still at the helm when the NDP was introduced in 2012.

Not everyone agreed with Shivambu’s insights.

One user said the EFF, as members of the National Assembly, should share the blame for the NDP’s failures.

“Policies are debated and agreed at national executive level of the multiparty government, it can’t be correct to point blame to the ruling party as if the ANC [dictates] to the rest of the National Assembly. All members of parliament should take collective responsibility,” the user said.

Another said Zuma’s leadership should be blamed for the lack of implementation of the plan, and brought up EFF leader Julius Malema’s role in getting the former elected.

“Apportion blame in a honest way – but that is too much to ask from you. The NDP was a good plan. Then your CIC helped put a corrupt ignoramus like Zuma in charge of implementing so it went nowhere. Ramaphosa just inherited the failure.”

The meeting on Tuesday morning saw the commission “update the president on indicators used to measure the implementation of the National Development Plan and will report on the review of the National Development Plan,” according to Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

While the outcome of the meeting is not yet known, the presidency took to Twitter, offering updates on the proceedings.

“We must create centres of real economic activity in places where people live; throughout Africa, where people live is where trade takes place,” Ramaphosa told the commission, according to @PresidencyZA.

