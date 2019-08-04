Ramaphosa instructs ministers to trim more fat

In an effort to further cut unnecessary government spending, President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed three of his ministers to further review certain aspects of the recently revised ministerial handbook.

A report published by Sunday Times claims that he has assigned the ministers of public service and administration, finance and public works and infrastructure to identify areas in the guide where perks can be cut.

“Areas under review include upper limits on purchasing of cars, tariffs on private vehicles and security upgrades fro private residences,” said public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu to the administration.

Thus far, the price cap for vehicles for members of the executive has been cut almost in half while the spending for security upgrades to the private homes of ministers and deputies, currently capped at R250,000 is also under review.

The reimbursement tariff for an official’s use of one’s own vehicles for official purposes is also subject to change.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

