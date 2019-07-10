AfriForum welcomes government’s prioritisation of farm attacks, murders

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has welcomed the acknowledgement of farm attacks and murders as so-called “priority” crimes by government officials.

During his recent state of the province address, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he had the assurance of the provincial police commissioner that specialised units were being established to fight these crimes.

Other crimes on the priority list included gender-based violence, car hijackings, house and business robberies, and drug-related crimes, reports Centurion Rekord.

Gauteng had the highest number of farm attacks in the country for 2019 thus far, according to AfriForum.

“The authorities are slowly realising that farm attacks cannot simply be viewed as normal crimes,” said Afriforum northern region head of safety Hillel Coetzer.

“It seems that the continued pressure and awareness regarding farm attacks by organisations such as AfriForum are finally reaping rewards.”

AfriForum announced last month that 51 of the total 184 farm attacks for 2019 took place in Gauteng.

The total number included 20 cases where a murder was committed.

Joseph Renaud, AfriForum’s central region head of safety, also welcomed the prioritisation of these crimes.

“It is praiseworthy that the premiers and provincial ministers view farm murders as a priority crime,” Renaud said.

“[This] while President Cyril Ramaphosa remains silent and even denies on international platforms that this a serious crisis in South Africa.”

He said organisations such as AfriForum would continue to establish safety structures for farmers and communities to make them safer.

“This would take place within a legal framework.”

North West Premier Job Mokgoro also indicated that he would encourage police to ensure the safety of farmers and residents in rural areas.

Ivan Meyer, Western Cape minister of agriculture, reportedly promised to take steps to protect farmers earlier this year.

This included setting up specialist units in rural areas, pressuring the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure the declaration of farm murders as priority crimes, and opposing bail for accused.

