Gordhan successfully completed a bachelor of pharmacy degree, says UKZN

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has finally laid to rest the discussion around Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan’s qualifications.

Previously the country’s finance minister, Gordhan’s qualifications have recently been questioned by his critics, some of whom have claimed they had never seen a record of his qualifications anywhere.

On social media, some have gone as far as to say he never qualified or that his degree was only a diploma.

These allegations have resurfaced in the wake of allegations that former Sars boss Ivan Pillay apparently only had a matric certificate, which was substantiated by the public protector.

While the National Assembly mentioned that the minister “completed a DTech degree in Business Administration at the Free State Central University of Technology in 2009 and received an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce from Unisa and an Honorary Doctorate of Law from UCT in 2007 respectively,” it never mentioned anything about his pharmacy qualification, and this raised a few eyebrows.

Now UKZN has responded to the questions. In a statement, the university said: “The office of the registrar at the University of KwaZulu-Natal confirms that Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan studied and successfully completed the requirements for the degree Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973. In addition, he recived an Honorary Doctorate in 2003 and the Convocation Award in 2013 from UKZN.”

So I said here that Pillay doesn't have matric & Pravin has only Matric. I was called a liar. Let me repeat: PRAVIN JAMNANDAS GORDHAN DOES NOT HAVE A DIPLOMA IN PHARMACY OR ANY POST MATRIC QUALIFICATION, BUT ONLY MATRIC@FloydShivambu or @MmusiMaimane can ask for the copy — Jed (@Jed38111039) July 7, 2019

It is now crystal clear that #PravinGordhan is degree-less and diploma-less. @UKZN is blatantly refusing to answer my questions pertaining to Pravin Gordhan's qualifications. We must put more pressure comrades. You can support this by retweeting. #PravinMustFall pic.twitter.com/YG41WlHiWL — Ernesto Che Guevara (@MtwanaXabiso) July 7, 2019

So @AfricaCheck please can you confirm if indeed Dr #PravinGordhan holds a B.Pharm from University of Durban-Westville. @UKZN is Dr Pravin Gordhan a graduate of your institution 2. Does he hold a B.Pharm from your institution? 3. Do/Did you offer 1 yr B.Pharm qualifications — Rethabile Makoanyane (@Makoanyana_R) July 8, 2019

The face you make when you lied about your qualifications. @IOL since you did a story about Dr. Parlo Jordan can you also investigate Pravin Gordhan that #AkanaDegree pic.twitter.com/C1HFNOz9Gq — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ™ ???????? ???????? ???????? (@iBhudayeGxekism) July 8, 2019

Agreed. After that Paraffin Gordhan needs to set the nation straight with regards to his pharmaceutical studies and qualifications. — Daenerys Targaryen (@SlimTony6) July 8, 2019

Is the rand not gonna react to news that Pravin Gordhan has no qualifications beyond Form 5? The rand is selective in its reaction tbh. The rand is full of sh!t. — Sbudda Luda (@EphraimSbudda) July 8, 2019

There are reports making rounds that the Prime minister of South Africa Pravin #Gordhan lied about his qualifications,in an actual fact the Prime minister doesn't have a Degree in Pharmacy he only have a Matric qualification pic.twitter.com/q03lVy9rSN — Vusi Sambo ???????? (@Vusi_Sambo_) July 7, 2019

A whole 10% party is trying to remain relevant by attacking Pravin Gordhan about his qualifications. Attacking a minister that stood up against the full of the state capture machine and got fired for it. Canadian bank accounts and Rogue Unit not working out for Mazzotti. — Cecil (@CecilPadayachee) July 8, 2019

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.