Growing Kimberley is a priority on North Cape premier’s action list

The Northern Cape government has, in conjunction with the Sol Plaatje municipality, formed an integrated planning committee to improve the epicentre of the province’s development in Kimberley.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said in his State of the Province address that the provincial government could not realise its dream of making the Northern Cape a modern and innovative province without drastically improving Kimberley’s spatial planning and infrastructure.

The Northern Cape’s economy expanded by 2.8% in 2017 on the back of improved performance by the mining and agriculture industries, the province’s highest growth rate in recent years, a sign of its increasing potential.

He was, however, concerned about the country’s first-quarter gross domestic product figures which showed the mining industry declined for the third consecutive quarter.

It was a result of this that the province is shifting focus towards growing other industries, many of which are in its capital.

The Sol Plaatje municipality has, over the past year, been the battleground for some of the most intense protest action in the province.

In 2018, Kimberley descended into chaos after disgruntled residents called for the head of the then mayor, Mangaliso Matika.

The provincial government pledged to have key developmental and spatial plans mapped out and finalised by September, ahead of the investment conference in November.

Saul was also critical of the deteriorating quality of healthcare in the province. While it had managed to improve life expectancy figures, the same could not be said for the state of healthcare facilities.

It has long been plagued by acute staff shortages, even at its newest hospitals, with many facilities being overcrowded.

In 2017, OFM News reported it was the top healthcare spender in the country. According to Statistics South Africa, it spent R4,082 per person on health care, higher than the national average, which was estimated to be R3,332 per person.

Provincial health department spokesperson Lebohang Majaha said at the time the department had to factor in litigation costs, but remained committed to providing quality healthcare services.

Following his appointment, the premier promised that the government would prioritise the contentious Kimberley West End Mental Hospital, which cost close to R2 billion and has yet to open its doors after more than 10 years.

Delays to the opening of the now completed hospital has been blamed on operational expenses that had not been budgeted for.

– OFM News

