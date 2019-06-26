Ramaphosa administration replaces Mbeki-era ministerial handbook

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has confirmed, in a letter addressed to other members of the executive, premiers and MECs, that President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a new 33-page guide for members of the executive.

The new guide went into effect on June 8 2019 and will replace a ministerial handbook approved during Thabo Mbeki’s presidency in 2007.

The original guide has reportedly been subject to scrutiny and efforts to amend it were initiated by Jacob Zuma’s administration in 2011.

According to Independent Media, the new guide book is full of perks for members as it allows for things such as a larger support staff compliment and increased funding for security at their private homes.

Under the old guide, ministers were entitled to ten core support staff while deputies and MEC’s got a maximum of six but the new guide has raised these numbers to between 11 and 15.

Private residences designated as official residences will now be afforded more security at a cost of R250,000 up from R100,000, which will be subject to annual inflation-linked increases to be determined or sanctioned by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mboweni does, however, reserve the right to curb spending on luxury cars and other perks according to the guide and in-line with overall austerity measures from the government.

Read the full guide below:

