Government 20.6.2019 02:24 pm

Praise singer to usher Ramaphosa at Sona

Citizen reporter
Cyril Ramaphosa | Image: Twitter

Cyril Ramaphosa | Image: Twitter

This after it was announced that the praise singer would not be part of this year’s proceedings as a way of cutting down costs.

The speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, confirmed on Thursday that an Imbongi [praise singer] would usher President Cyril Ramaphosa into the House for his state of the nation address (Sona).

It was previously announced that due to a tougher economic climate, there would be a cutback to a budget of R2 million for the upcoming Sona.

The cost-cutting included not having an Imbongi to usher in Ramaphosa ahead of the Sona.

“I can confirm that the pressure which the South African public put on us has really been heard and that we will have an Imbongi, we will have a praise singer from the Khoi and San people,” Modise said.

Other cost-cutting measures parliament announced for this year’s Sona will include no post-Sona dinner provided for MPs and guests and the elimination of the junior guard and civil guard from the state procession that precedes the speech.

Ramaphosa will deliver the Sona on Thursday evening.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Issues affecting young people, SA economy will be addressed extensively at Sona – Ramaphosa 20.6.2019
SA public service union wants concrete details in Ramaphosa’s speech 20.6.2019
Young people must be at epicentre of economic activity – Ramaphosa 20.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition