Praise singer to usher Ramaphosa at Sona

The speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, confirmed on Thursday that an Imbongi [praise singer] would usher President Cyril Ramaphosa into the House for his state of the nation address (Sona).

It was previously announced that due to a tougher economic climate, there would be a cutback to a budget of R2 million for the upcoming Sona.

The cost-cutting included not having an Imbongi to usher in Ramaphosa ahead of the Sona.

“I can confirm that the pressure which the South African public put on us has really been heard and that we will have an Imbongi, we will have a praise singer from the Khoi and San people,” Modise said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise confirms that there will be a praise singer to usher the President into the house. The praise singer is from the Khoi-San #SONA2019 #6thParliament pic.twitter.com/NnRzbVrC2k — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) June 20, 2019

Other cost-cutting measures parliament announced for this year’s Sona will include no post-Sona dinner provided for MPs and guests and the elimination of the junior guard and civil guard from the state procession that precedes the speech.

Ramaphosa will deliver the Sona on Thursday evening.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

