SONA2019 – Road closures to look out for

As the State of the Nation Address (Sona) draws closer, government has issued various advisories for the public in order for them to plan not only their viewing but their commutes and travel as well.

Various roads will be closed for the first Sona of the 6th parliament, and motorists are urged to take alternative routes to avoid traffic.

Road closures on 20 June 2019 are as follows:

06:00 to 23:45 (temporary)

Church Square Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitekant Street

Closure of Company Gardens

Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street

Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street

St Johns Street from Roeland street to Vrede Street

Gallery Lane

Bouguet Street

Hope Street between Roeland and Glynn Street

Wesley Street between Buitekant and Hope Street

Glynn Street between Buitekant and Hope Street

Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Street

Bureau Street: between Adderly and Parliament Street

Spin Street and Mosert Street between Corporation between and Parliament Street

Parliament street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

FYI: Road closures in Cape Town as we prepare for the State of the Nation Address taking place tonight at 19h00 under the theme: "Let's grow South Africa together as we celebrate 25 years of freedom". #SONA2019

17:45 to 19:30

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

17:00 to 20:00

Buitekant Street between Roeland and Strand street

18:00 to 19:30

Roeland Street, between Buitekant and Brandweer Street

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

