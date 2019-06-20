SONA2019 – Road closures to look out for

As the State of the Nation Address (Sona) draws closer, government has issued various advisories for the public in order for them to plan not only their viewing but their commutes and travel as well.
Various roads will be closed for the first Sona of the 6th parliament, and motorists are urged to take alternative routes to avoid traffic.
Road closures on 20 June 2019 are as follows:
06:00 to 23:45 (temporary)
Church Square Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitekant Street
Closure of Company Gardens
Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street
Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street
St Johns Street from Roeland street to Vrede Street
Gallery Lane
Bouguet Street
Hope Street between Roeland and Glynn Street
Wesley Street between Buitekant and Hope Street
Glynn Street between Buitekant and Hope Street
Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Street
Bureau Street: between Adderly and Parliament Street
Spin Street and Mosert Street between Corporation between and Parliament Street
Parliament street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
FYI: Road closures in Cape Town as we prepare for the State of the Nation Address taking place tonight at 19h00 under the theme: “Let's grow South Africa together as we celebrate 25 years of freedom”. #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/CWD3JrIVrG
— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 20, 2019
17:45 to 19:30
Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue
Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue
Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre
Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)
Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)
N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre
17:00 to 20:00
Buitekant Street between Roeland and Strand street
18:00 to 19:30
Roeland Street, between Buitekant and Brandweer Street
(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)
