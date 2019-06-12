Why parliament is such a comfy workplace

According to a Democratic Alliance member of parliament, Micheal Bagraim, MPs could opt to resign at any time and they received no increases in their pension for doing so, and this applied to ministers as well.

However, he said the real difference between an MP and a minister was that the latter received a payout which was dependent on how long they served.

“[Former ministers] receive a big payout, like for Jeff Radebe who has been there since the first democratic parliament will receive the biggest payment, which may even be up to R10 million,” said Bagraim.

According to Africacheck, ministers earned R2.8 million – equating to R235,455 a month – in the 2018-19 financial year, while senior MPs earn R1.97 million (R133,372 a month) and regular MPs R1.1 million (R92,245 a month).

In terms of the political office-bearers’ pension fund, an MP who vacates office gets paid a gratuity of four months’ pensionable salary as a lump sum, for every five years of service.

This is paid over and above the regular pension payouts.

