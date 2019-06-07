Pule Shayi sworn in as Mopani mayor

Councillor Pule Shayi was sworn in as mayor of Mopani, Limpopo, on Friday, reports Letaba Herald.

This comes after former executive mayor Nkakareng Rakgoale was elevated to the provincial legislature, where she is serving as MEC for social development, according to Mopani District Municipality spokesperson Witness Tiva.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Shayi urged council and general members of the public to work together to see to it that there was improved service delivery across the district municipality.

Shayi said she hoped that by him and his team putting their best foot forward and building on predecessors’ work, it would inspire confidence in improving the lives of the people of Mopani.

