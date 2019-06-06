Limpopo districts end up with only men as mayors

The ANC is facing a gender row in Limpopo after a man was appointed to the last of six district municipalities, with no women chosen for any posts.

Pule Shayi was ushered in as mayor for the Mopani District Municipality. He was competing against Mokgadi Makhurupetsa and Regina Ngonyola, but the ANC provincial leadership chose him during the party’s special provincial executive committee meeting in Modimolle this week.

ANC Mopani regional spokesperson Sonia Ngobeni said Shayi would be officially inaugurated tomorrow at the Tzaneen Showground.

An ANC regional leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said: “We had hoped this time the ANC in Limpopo would appoint a woman as new mayor for the Mopani District Municipality.

“This is because all the five district municipalities are run by males.

“I am disappointed to the core because the ANC has once again proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it doesn’t practise what it preaches.”

District ANC general secretary Meokgo Matuba said the women’s league had pleaded with the national leadership for a 50-50 representation in all government structures, including in parastatals and the private sector.

Matuba recently applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa after he appointed women to more than 50% of his Cabinet. ANC Phusela Branch chairperson Masilu Maloko in Tzaneen said the ANC did not appoint people in positions of leadership based on gender.

“The ANC appoints people based on merit and their capability to deliver the required services to the people.

“I want to put it on record that the Phusela branch are fully behind Shayi’s appointment because we know he is capable, mature and knows the politics of the ANC inside out,” he said.

ANC Limpopo provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela said there was nothing wrong with appointing men in district municipalities.

“The issue of gender parity is a serious matter and the ANC weighs it in a very serious light. But when we speak of gender parity we do not only look at the district municipalities. We look further to the local government, council speakers and chief whips and in all government spheres. And I think the ANC has done extremely well in that respect,” he said.

