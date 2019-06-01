SA divided on Lesufi as education MEC again

While Gauteng ANC deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi has returned to the position of education MEC, the question on why he was not taken up to national level if he was so good at his job remains unanswered.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced early yesterday that Lesufi would return to the education portfolio after he was initially appointed finance and e-government MEC. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was nominated to replace Lesufi.

Makhura said: “While there is an appreciation of the appointment of MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the finance and e-government portfolio, the overall nonpartisan feedback from society, the education sector and the movement in general is that it will serve Gauteng better that he remains in the education portfolio to continue the good work of ensuring that our province is the leader and pioneer of educational transformation.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said it was interesting that people were starting to have a voice now and that political principals were listening to them.

“It’s normal [for the premier’s choice of cabinet] to be met with disappointment but it’s interesting that the voice of the people is being heard,” he said.

“Lesufi understands education. People like a responsive MEC and he has been responsive to the people and won the public’s trust. A lot of people would have wanted him to go national and I think he is good at his job, however, he has not received the recognition that he is good in education because otherwise why was he moved to finance?”

Education expert Mary Metcalfe said: “MEC Lesufi has inspired public confidence and the support of stakeholders across a wide spectrum.

“I suspect that he was keen to broaden his experience and take on the different and difficult leadership challenges in finance as this would stand him in good stead in the future. He and the premier would no doubt have agreed on both decisions.”

Angela Bukenya, researcher at Equal Education (EE), said they had seen improvements around certain aspects of education during Lesufi’s tenure.

“He demonstrated a greater willingness than some education MECs in South Africa, to engage civil society more broadly, and EE’s members more specifically,” said Bukenya.

While South Africans are willing to give him another chance at education, AfriForum was not pleased saying it was bad news because it meant that the Gauteng education system would continue to be “anti-apartheid racism” driven by the MEC Lesufi.

Attempts to reach Lesufi and the provincial department of education for comment were unsuccessful.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.