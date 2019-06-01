Mbalula ‘must act on e-tolls’ – Gauteng ANC

The ANC in Gauteng is not backing down from its pre-election position that e-tolls in the province be abolished and is pressuring newly appointed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to act.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura made his position plain yesterday at a press conference in Johannesburg, saying he had appointed transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo in a bid to do away with e-tolls.

“I am confident that in Gauteng we will look to a future without e-tolls. Urban tolling cannot work… to toll a compact and small area like our province creates big problems. The cost is enormous for that,” said Makhura.

“This has nothing to do with the issue of user pay… it is not a statement against user pay. He said he was not against other tolls, because he pays them when he travels on national roads which are tolled. Urban tolling is like going to Durban every hour and you can’t avoid it. The cost on the working people is huge,” he said.

The premier said he’s discussing the issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa. EWN reported Makhura as saying: “And I want to say it again, e-tolls are not off my agenda and we have done a lot. I hope that the campaign is over, and it won’t be a temptation to politicise it, it will be resolved like any other policy issue.”

The ANC’s Ekurhuleni region added its voice to the e-toll pressure on Mbalula.

“The regional executive committee [REC] wishes to congratulate the appointment of Fikile Mbalula as minister of transport. The ANC in Ekurhuleni is inspired by the energy and skills which he continues to possess,” the ANC the region said in a statement.

“However, the REC wishes to draw the attention of Fikile Mbalula to the continuing e-toll saga in Gauteng. The REC wishes to highlight the need for the new minister of transport and the MEC of public transport and road infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, to pay urgent attention to e-tolls.

“The ANC continues to unapologetically stand firm behind the resolution of the 13th provincial conference of ANC Gauteng which resolved quite decisively on e-tolls.”

