No funds to pay West Rand municipality senior officials

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is concerned that the West Rand District Municipality again does not have the funds to pay its senior officials and councillors. The municipality made headlines last year, when its councillors were held in council chambers for 12 hours overnight by employees who had reached their wits’ end after months of not receiving their salaries.

The DA’s Ina Cilliers said the municipality’s failure to pay salaries was part of an escalating financial crisis in the municipality that started in 2012.

“The municipality has, over a sustained period, covered its yearly budget shortfall by withdrawing money from its investments, which are now depleted,” Cilliers said.

She said the municipality had illegally invested R90 million with the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

“It is concerning that the Gauteng Provincial Treasury has been fully informed of the spiralling debt crisis for several years. The municipality has placed its financial situation on record but provincial Treasury only commissioned a financial recovery plan late in 2018. This plan is now open for public comment until June 7,” Cilliers said.

“Affected residents are urged to use this opportunity to voice their concerns.”

