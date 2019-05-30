WATCH: New ministers sworn in

Deputy President David Mabuza was also retaking his oath of office. Ministers are given the option to either swear an oath before God or recite an affirmation.

You can watch the proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC.

Deputy president: David Mabuza.

Agriculture, land reform and rural development: Thoko Didiza, with the two deputies being S’dumo Dlamini and Mcebisi Skwatsha.

Basic education: Angie Motshekga. Deputy: Regina Mhaule.

Communications: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Deputy: Pinky Kekana.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Deputies: Parks Tau and Obed Bapela.

Defence and military veterans: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Deputy: Thabang Makwetla.

Environment, forestry and fisheries: Barbara Creecy. Deputy: Maggie Sotyu.

Employment and labour: Thulas Nxesi. Deputy: Boitumelo Moloi.

Finance: Tito Mboweni. Deputy: David Masondo.

Health: Zweli Mkhize. Deputy: Joe Phaahla.

Public works and infrastructure: Patricia de Lille. Deputy: Noxolo Kiviet.

Higher education, science and technology: Blade Nzimande. Deputy: Buti Manamela.

Home affairs: Aaron Motsoaledi. Deputy. Njabulo Nzuza.

Human settlements, water and sanitation: Lindiwe Sisulu. Deputies: Pam Tshwete and David Mahlobo.

International relations: Naledi Pandor. Deputy ministers: Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

Justice and correctional services: Ronald Lamola. Deputies: John Jeffery and Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa.

Mineral resources and energy: Gwede Mantashe. Deputy: Bavelile Hlongwa.

Police: Bheki Cele. Deputy: Cassel Mathale.

Minister in the presidency: Jackson Mthembu. Deputy: Thembi Siweya.

Minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Deputy: Hlengiwe Mkhize.

Public enterprises: Pravin Gordhan. Deputy: Phumulo Masualle.

Public service and administration: Senzo Mchunu. Deputy: Sindy Chikunga.

Small business development: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Deputy: Rosemary Capa.

Social development: Lindiwe Zulu. Deputy: Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

Sports, arts and culture: Nathi Mthethwa. Deputy: Nocawe Mafu.

State security: Ayanda Dlodlo: Deputy: Zizi Kodwa.

Tourism: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane. Deputy: Fish Mahlalela.

Trade and industry: Ebrahim Patel. Deputies: Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina.

Transport: Fikile Mbalula. Deputy: Dikeledi Magadzi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.