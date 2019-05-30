State of the nation address set for June 20

Now that the new cabinet is out of the way, President Cyril Ramaphosa will now shift his focus to the state of the nation address (Sona) which is set to take place on June 20 at 7pm.

This will be the first Sona of the sixth term of parliament following the national and provincial elections.

According to parliament, Ramaphosa will outline the vision and plans for the country but only after he sends a letter to parliament’s presiding officers.

The Government News Agency reports that at an appropriate time, the presiding officers said they would apprise the public of the details of the Sona ceremony, which is the second this year, and the necessary preparations being put in place in line with the institution’s Constitutional functions.

The swearing-in ceremony for the ministers and deputy ministers will take place today (Thursday).

