WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet

After spending most of Wednesday consulting with his stakeholders in the ANC and advising his future ministers of their selection, President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing who will be in his new, trimmed-down cabinet.

The president has emphasised that his focus in his first full term after taking over as a caretaker president from Jacob Zuma last year is to stabilise the country’s economy, push for investment and growth, root out corruption and set the country on a path towards more effective and cleaner governance.

In order to do that, though, he will need ministers who share that vision and have the capacity to see it through. Ramaphosa has previously said that his choice of executive will be a reflection of the best the ANC can offer.

The Constitution, which Ramaphosa himself was a central co-author of, empowers the president of the republic to be the sole discretionary authority to hire and fire ministers, as well as the deputy president.

However, he will still need to balance numerous interests in his party, which can often be at odds with each other, and Ramaphosa needs to find a way to satisfy constituents in the ruling party who place loyalty to the party and its cadres above loyalty to the country.

Ramaphosa’s previous cabinet reshuffles had largely respected the very bloated cabinet size selected by Zuma, which had 72 members, but it’s understood that fewer ministries will help to keep public spending down while focusing government on its most important tasks. While Zuma appointed deputy ministers to every portfolio (and sometimes had two deputies), these positions are largely without power (or point) and are seen to be an unnecessary burden on the taxpayer.

It was also announced that he will be giving his third state of the nation address on June 20.

