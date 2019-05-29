Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement delayed

Much as it happened when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new cabinet minister while completing Jacob Zuma’s presidential term, the new cabinet’s announcement has been delayed due to him needing to consult more.

It was announced just before 8pm that he was still speaking to individuals affected by his decisions. The announcement should nevertheless still take place tonight.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa was ready to announce his new cabinet.

It’s understood he first informed each of his ministers personally of their selection.

The announcement was to take place tonight at the Union Buildings after Ramaphosa was inaugurated on Saturday.

The cabinet announcement may have been delayed this week by a legal challenge facing Pravin Gordhan as well as David Mabuza having delayed his swearing in as an MP.

