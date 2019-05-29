Ramaphosa to announce new cabinet at 8pm tonight

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa is ready to announce his new cabinet.

It’s understood he first informed each of his ministers personally of their selection.

The announcement will take place tonight at the Union Buildings after Ramaphosa was inaugurated on Saturday.

The cabinet announcement may have been delayed by a legal challenge facing Pravin Gordhan as well as David Mabuza having delayed his swearing in as an MP.

