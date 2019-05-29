Government 29.5.2019 04:34 pm

Ramaphosa to announce new cabinet at 8pm tonight

Citizen reporter
South Africans celebrate President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The president is finally ready to end all the speculation about who is and and who is out.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa is ready to announce his new cabinet.

It’s understood he first informed each of his ministers personally of their selection.

The announcement will take place tonight at the Union Buildings after Ramaphosa was inaugurated on Saturday.

The cabinet announcement may have been delayed by a legal challenge facing Pravin Gordhan as well as David Mabuza having delayed his swearing in as an MP.

