Ramaphosa expected to individually inform those in his new cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today individually inform those who will make the cut to his leaner cabinet, the Sowetan reports.

The publication reported that according to sources close to the presidency, Ramaphosa intends to individually call those who will be part of his cabinet, informing them which portfolio they will head.

It is expected that the president will thereafter announce his cabinet.

This comes after African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza was sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng Tuesday.

Mabuza was sworn in on Tuesday after he, last week, voluntarily requested for his initial swearing-in to parliament to be postponed until he had cleared his name after 22 ANC national executive members (NEC) members, including him, were flagged by the commission for involvement in alleged corruption.

Mabuza met with the committee on Friday and it gave him the reasons why his name had been flagged, and he was given the chance to respond.

On Tuesday, integrity commission chairperson George Mashamba told The Citizen they had to finish their deliberation on the fate of rest of the remaining ANC members so as to give a report to the party top brass the same day. He declined to give further details, saying he must report to the party leadership and not to the media.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, Eric Naki)

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa doesn’t want Mabuza ‘plotting’ with Ace at Luthuli House – analyst

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.