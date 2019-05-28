Government 28.5.2019 07:50 am

Alan Winde appoints new spokesperson

ANA and Citizen reporter
DA Premier candidate for the Western Cape Alan Winde along with Carl Pophaim, Albert Fritz and Phumzile van Damme briefed the media at the Western Cape Provincial Legislature after plugging the party’s registration posters on Wale Street in Cape Town on Monday. PHOTO: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

The Western Cape Premier appointed Bianca Capazorio as his new spokesperson after being sworn in last week.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has appointed Bianca Capazorio as his new spokesperson.

Commenting on her appointment on Monday, Capazorio said she “looked forward” to working with the media.

Winde, a member of the Democratic Alliance, was sworn in as premier on Wednesday, last week.

Following his announcement as the DA’s premier candidate, Winde told The Citizen one of his missions would be to help create dialogue around racial issues facing the province.

Winde was chosen after Maimane turned down the position, saying he was honoured by his appointment and had big shoes to fill from his predecessor Helen Zille.

He previously served as Western Cape provincial minister of community safety and a member of the Western Cape provincial parliament. Before this, he was Western Cape provincial minister of economic opportunities and Western Cape provincial minister of finance, economic development and tourism.

– African News Agency (ANA)

(Additional reporting by Citizen reporter)

