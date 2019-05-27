KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala sworn in

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has been sworn-in and he has announced the provincial members of the executive council (MECs).

The KZN MEC for arts and culture Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has been moved to agriculture and rural development and her position has been taken up by Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

Zikalala’s post as MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs will be taken up by former KZN MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, the spokesperson of the ANC in the province, will take over from Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo as the MEC for health.

Nonhlanhla Khoza and Peggy Nkonyeni were announced as the MECs for social development and public works respectively.

KZN ANC Youth League leader Kwazi Mshengu was announced as the MEC for education, while Sipho Hlomuka was named for MEC for Cogta and Mxolisi Kaunda remains the MEC for transport, community safety and liaison.

Ravi Pillay was announced as the MEC for Provincial Treasury.

In his inauguration speech, Zikalala pledged that the provincial government would work and cooperate with all political parties in the KZN legislature.

“We take a solemn vow that we will serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal without regard to their political affiliation, creed, status, or location,” Zikalala said.

Basic services; job creation; growing the economy; growing small, medium and micro enterprises and cooperatives; education and skills development; human settlement and sustainable livelihood; and building a peaceful province are the priorities Zikalala listed in his speech.

“It is an indisputable fact that KwaZulu–Natal is characterised as one of the violent provinces in the country. We need to take decisive action to address violence and crime in the province,” Zikalala said.

The premier committed to implementing all the recommendations made by the Moerane Commission which was tasked with investigating factors behind the killing of political leaders and activists in the province.

“This work will also include support by the [SAPS] national task team which is investigating cases related to the killing of political leaders,” Zikalala said.

