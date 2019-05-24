EFF, BLF call on Gordhan to step down

The Economic Freedom Fighters and Black First Land First have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to reappoint Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan following public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s finding.

The public protector on Friday released a report in which she found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over his approval of then deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement and payout.

She directed Ramaphosa to “take appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan, finding that his approval of Pillay’s retirement amounted to “improper conduct” and was a violation of the constitution.

In a statement, the EFF said Gordhan should not be reappointed into any Cabinet, and further called on him to resign from any public office.

It said: ” This is pure disregard of the constitution, abuse of power, and maladministration. He now falls squarely in the line of many constitutional delinquents against whom chapter 9 institutions and our courts have found.

“Pravin Gordhan is a constitutional delinquent who must not be reappointment into any Cabinet and who must resign from public office in general, particularly from parliament.”

EFF Welcomes The Public Protector's Report On Pravin Gordhan pic.twitter.com/vhfM1wbvjb — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 24, 2019

In a statement on Friday, BLF also called on Gordhan to resign from parliament following the report.

“BLF calls on Pravin Gordhan to resign from parliament with immediate effect and to desist from using Rupert and Ramaphosa to defeat the ends of justice.”

It further called on South Africans to defend the office of the public protector, and the EFF and DA to stop “attacking” Mkhwebane apparently to protect Gordhan.

This despite the EFF having called on Gordhan to resign, while the DA called on Mkhwebane to step down.

BLF calls on Pravin Gordhan to stepdown!https://t.co/H47QigF8vT pic.twitter.com/ABcTVTDPVY — Black First Land First (BLF) (@BLF_SouthAfrica) May 24, 2019

In response, Gordhan has said he will be taking Mkhwebane’s report on review.

