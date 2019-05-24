Government 24.5.2019 11:03 pm

EFF, BLF call on Gordhan to step down

Citizen reporter
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks at a press conference, 16 May 2019, in Braamfontein. Picture: Michel Bega

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks at a press conference, 16 May 2019, in Braamfontein. Picture: Michel Bega

The BLF has also called on the EFF to stop protecting Gordhan.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and Black First Land First have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to reappoint Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan following public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s finding.

The public protector on Friday released a report in which she found Gordhan guilty  of improper conduct over his approval of then deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement and payout.

She directed Ramaphosa to “take appropriate disciplinary action” against Gordhan, finding that his approval of Pillay’s retirement amounted to “improper conduct” and was a violation of the constitution.

In a statement, the EFF said Gordhan should not be reappointed into any Cabinet, and further called on him to resign from any public office.

It said: ” This is pure disregard of the constitution, abuse of power, and maladministration. He now falls squarely in the line of many constitutional delinquents against whom chapter 9 institutions and our courts have found.

“Pravin Gordhan is a constitutional delinquent who must not be reappointment into any Cabinet and who must resign from public office in general, particularly from parliament.”

In a statement on Friday, BLF also called on Gordhan to resign from parliament following the report.

“BLF calls on Pravin Gordhan to resign from parliament with immediate effect and to desist from using Rupert and Ramaphosa to defeat the ends of justice.”

It further called on South Africans to defend the office of the public protector, and the EFF and DA to stop “attacking” Mkhwebane apparently to protect Gordhan.

This despite the EFF having called on Gordhan to resign, while the DA called on Mkhwebane to step down.

In response, Gordhan has said he will be taking Mkhwebane’s report on review.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gordhan to challenge Mkhwebane’s report calling for his ‘disciplining’ 24.5.2019
WATCH: EFF delegate breaks into tears asking Ramaphosa to release political prisoners 23.5.2019
Malema tells Ramaphosa: We elected you, not the Ruperts or Oppenheimers 22.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition