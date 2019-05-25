Strict security rules to apply at Ramphosa’s inauguration

A crowd of 32 000 is expected to attend Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration as president at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria today, with strict rules for nearby residents and other people who wish to attend.

Dangerous weapons, alcohol and drugs are strictly prohibited, according to Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints’) spokesperson. Gates will open at 3am.

The public will have access to the stadium gate from 6am while people using their own transport are advised to arrive at the park-and-ride situated at Tshwane Events Centre. Shuttles will be departing between 3am and 6.30am while no private vehicle access to the stadium or surrounding areas will be allowed, except for residents with permits.

However, strict rules would apply to the public, said Naidoo. A number of activities and items would be prohibited.

“Firearms, knives, scissors. No sharp instruments or dangerous weapons will be allowed, including ammunition, explosives and fire crackers.”

He said attendees will be searched upon arrival. “If we find anything in their possession that we believe could be harmful to themselves or any other person, we will remove it from them. Anyone who is found under the influence of any substance and drugs will not be allowed into the venue for their safety and those of other guests,” he told The Citizen.

South African Police Service, Metro police and members from other government departments will be deployed to ensure effective and efficient route and stadium security.

“However, the success of this event, like previous events of this magnitude, is also dependent on the full cooperation of those in attendance.”

Walk-ins for general access to the stadium must be accredited through the accreditation service point at Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool, which will be opened from 3am to 7am. No one will be allowed into the stadium without the correct accreditation.

“After the rendition of the national anthem, the president will continue with his address to the nation. The president’s address will be followed by a fly-past by the South African Air Force and SAA, as well as a 21-gun salute. This salute will be conducted from the Pretoria High School for Girls,” Naidoo said.

“Pet owners of Sunnyside and the surrounding areas are advised to consider the following precautions during the 21-gun salute. The ideal place for an anxious dog is to be indoors, in a familiar place with the owner. Make sure that pets have access to their most favourite spot. Create ambient noises and provide them with a treat.”

