PP Mkhwebane clears DD Mabuza of wrongdoing following two investigations

Advocate Mkhwebane has cleared former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza following two investigations.

The first involved the alleged irregular procurement of three luxury vehicles by Mabuza while he was the premier of Mpumalanga.

Allegations that Mabuza procured three luxury vehicles for personal use – an Audi A8, a BMW X5 and a Range Rover – were “not substantiated”, the public protector found.

Mkhwebane found that while the vehicles were purchased irregularly, this was by the office of the premier and not Mabuza himself, thereby clearing him of having violated the ethics code.

The other investigation involves allegations surrounding a memorial service for former president Nelson Mandela.

The public protector found that Mabuza’s office irregularly appointed Carol Bouwer Productions for the management of the memorial service. His office irregularly spent R70 million on this, Mkhwebane found.

Once again, Mabuza himself was cleared, with Mkhwebane finding that his office was at fault rather than the former deputy president personally.

The public protector gave a media briefing on Friday, discussing six reports.

The briefing comes a day before Ramaphosa is due to be sworn in as president. He is expected to announce his Cabinet in the coming days.

Mabuza recently declined to be sworn in to reassume his position in parliament, saying he wanted to first deal with a report that found he had brought the ANC into disrepute.

He will present himself before the ANC’s integrity committee in a bid to clear his name.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

