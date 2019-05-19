ANCYL wants 20% youth representation in new Cabinet – report

The ANC Youth League wants President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet to constitute 20% youth representation, IOL reports.

The league’s president Collen Maine reportedly said this would be in accordance with the ANC’s resolutions taken at the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference where Ramaphosa was elected as president.

Maine reportedly said the league expects Ramaphosa to appoint 20% of young people in his new cabinet.

Maine said the ANC should give the youth the responsibility of being in Cabinet because they would come with “new ideas”.

Maine was quoted as saying that most ministers had been in Cabinet since 1994 and that the time now was for the youth to be given an opportunity because they resonate well with the majority of South Africa’s population – young people.

However, Maine told the publication that he could not say whether the league had consulted with its mother structure about the issue.

