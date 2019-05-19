Ramaphosa could omit Mabuza, Dlamini from restructured cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decisions in his new cabinet may take some MPs by surprise, most notably Deputy President David Mabuza and ANC Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini, according to the Sunday Times.

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s return is also reportedly unlikely.

A source close to the President said that he is willing to “risk retribution” from the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) and those that support Dlamini, but that he will not be including her in his leaner cabinet.

“The structure of Cabinet in the sixth administration will enable government to focus on generating higher economic growth, creating more jobs and serving the people of South Africa better,” read a statement from the presidency following Ramaphosa’s interaction at the Goldman Sachs conference this past week.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) is in conflict with President Cyril Ramaphosa after the league’s call for 50- 50 gender parity in government leadership seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

Only two women from seven provinces were appointed as female premiers by the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC on Tuesday.

The ANCWL discussions into gender parity within the ANC is expected to continue on Sunday.

A report by the ANC’s integrity committee recommending the possible removal of 22 compromised individuals from the ANC’s parliamentary list, which is also likely to play a central role in the restructure discussions.

The committee flagged Deputy President David Mabuza, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, ANC head of the presidency Zizi Kodwa, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Zweli Mkhize, Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane and many others among the initial 22.

Multiple sources have also told Sunday Times that a ‘top-secret’ deal brokered by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, with chair of the NEC subcommittee on communications Nkenke Kekana assisting, which could see Mabuza becoming a full-time functionary at Luthuli House. This would mean that Mashatile would take over from Mabuza in the Union Buildings.

Others have said that Mabuza is reluctant to return to the Union Buildings, due to poor health and a desire to strengthen Luthuli House. Mabuza has also reportedly told sources that he wants to leave the Union Buildings on his terms.

Insiders also said that National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chair Thandi Modise is the favoured National Assembly speaker.

Cabinet expanded massively under Jacob Zuma, to 73 ministers and deputy ministers. Thabo Mbeki’s cabinet was just 50-strong, and it is hoped that under Ramaphosa it will return to that size, or even less, as well as placing only ministers with a proven track record for efficiency in charge.

Reportedly, Ramaphosa’s cabinet will be cut down to 25 positions.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder, additional reporting by Alex Matlala and ANA)

