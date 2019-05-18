Road closures for Ramaphosa’s inauguration forces permit system

Several roads surrounding Soutpansberg, Loftus and Hatfield will be closed next Friday and Saturday for the presidential inauguration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated on May 25 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Kirkness Street in Clydesdale.

More than 200 buses from all the provinces will arrive in Tshwane, which will affect streets leading to the venue.

The Tshwane metro police and other law enforcement agencies will deploy members along these routes for traffic control and total road closures in Soutpansberg, Loftus and Hatfield.

Rietondale Park, which will be used as a park-and-ride for invited guests, will also be affected.

Road closures will start at 3pm on May 24 and end at 10pm the next day.

The City of Tshwane has urged residents of Loftus and Rietondale who will be affected by the closures to collect permits until Wednesday.

Residents must bring along identity documents, proof of residence and vehicle registration numbers.

“Residents in the Loftus vicinity must collect permits at Loftus Versfeld at the reception area, where City of Tshwane staff will set up a desk to issue the permits. Those using vehicles to collect the permits can park at the open parking area at Loftus Park.

“Residents in Rietondale must collect their permits at the Rietondale Park Tennis Club in Van Der Merwe Street,” the city said.

The permits in both areas must be collected as follows:

Today, 2pm to 6pm

Tomorrow, 9am to 5pm

Monday, 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, 9am to 6pm

Wednesday, 9am to 6pm.

Only residents affected by the street closures may collect permits. Residents and road users are urged to comply.

– SAnews.gov.za

